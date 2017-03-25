Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Target Price at $93.46

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.46.

Several analysts have commented on CPA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa Holdings, from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr cut shares of Copa Holdings, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa Holdings, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Copa Holdings, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Copa Holdings, from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 4.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 15.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 6.9% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) opened at 109.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. Copa Holdings, has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Copa Holdings,’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Copa Holdings, Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

