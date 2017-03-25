Brokerages Set $1.58 Target Price for Zenyatta Ventures (ZENYF)

Shares of Zenyatta Ventures (NASDAQ:ZENYF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $1.58 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Zenyatta Ventures an industry rank of 74 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Zenyatta Ventures (NASDAQ:ZENYF) opened at 0.7376 on Wednesday. Zenyatta Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The firm’s market cap is $46.38 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

