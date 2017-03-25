Brokerages Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) to Announce $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have received a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $105.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Helen of Troy Limited an industry rank of 166 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy Limited in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Helen of Troy Limited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited by 68.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited by 67.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/brokerages-anticipate-helen-of-troy-limited-hele-to-announce-1-47-earnings-per-share.html.

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) opened at 93.95 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.61.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $444.40 million for the quarter. Helen of Troy Limited had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 7.41%. Helen of Troy Limited’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post $6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited Company Profile

Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has four segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.