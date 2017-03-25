Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Receives $77.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $80.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

In other news, CAO Mandy Berman sold 3,697 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $260,379.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,578.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $276,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,071 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,478,000. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) opened at 70.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm earned $399 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.56 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.04%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

