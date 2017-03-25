Bojangles Inc (BOJA) Receives $20.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOJA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Bojangles from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen and Company began coverage on Bojangles in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Bojangles in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bojangles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Bojangles during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bojangles by 12.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bojangles during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bojangles by 133.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bojangles by 20.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.
Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) opened at 19.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $720.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. Bojangles has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $21.85.
Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Bojangles had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business earned $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bojangles will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.
About Bojangles
Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers a range of items for breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner and after dinner. The Company’s breakfast menu includes its Cajun Filet Biscuit. It also offers hand-breaded, bone-in chicken, Chicken Supremes, Homestyle Chicken Tenders, sandwiches and wraps, as well as fixin’s, including its Seasoned Fries, Bo-Tato Rounds, Cajun Pintos and Dirty Rice.
