BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) Position Maintained by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its stake in shares of BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,339 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of BofI Holding worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of BofI Holding by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BofI Holding by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BofI Holding by 8.5% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BofI Holding by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 252,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of BofI Holding by 4.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) opened at 27.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. BofI Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.23.

BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. BofI Holding had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BofI Holding, Inc. will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) Position Maintained by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/bofi-holding-inc-bofi-position-maintained-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BofI Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BofI Holding presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.98.

In other BofI Holding news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,500 shares of BofI Holding stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $106,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,616.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About BofI Holding

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

Receive News & Ratings for BofI Holding Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BofI Holding Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.