Bluestein R H & Co. Increases Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.5% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at 147.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day moving average is $133.91. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $150.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm earned $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post $7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/bluestein-r-h-co-increases-stake-in-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.86 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.