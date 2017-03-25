Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 313.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,553 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.11% of Beazer Homes USA worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 10.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) opened at 11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.68 million, a PE ratio of 172.35 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $339 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.32 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director Danny R. Shepherd bought 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $49,999.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,588.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a geographically diversified homebuilder. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had operations in 13 states within over three geographic regions in the United States. The Company’s segments include West, East and Southeast. The Company markets and sells its products through its Website, www.beazer.com; mobile site, m.beazer.com; real estate listing sites, online advertising, including search engine marketing and display advertising, social media, video, brochures, direct marketing and out-of-home advertising, including billboards and signage, as well as other activities.

