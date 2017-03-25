Baidu Inc (BIDU) Receives $186.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Vetr lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $194.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) opened at 168.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.90. Baidu has a 12-month low of $155.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 423.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,407,000 after buying an additional 2,081,173 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $354,579,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $224,514,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,759,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,966,000 after buying an additional 1,177,248 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/baidu-inc-bidu-receives-186-31-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.