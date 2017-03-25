AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ (AVEO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at FBR & Co

FBR & Co reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a report issued on Saturday morning. FBR & Co currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) opened at 0.67 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $50.83 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,743,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the period. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s platform delivers insights into cancer and related disease. The Company’s product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzumab, AV-203 and AV-380. Tivozanib is a selective long half-life vascular endothelial growth factor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGF TKI) that inhibits over three VEGF receptors.

