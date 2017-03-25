AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,742 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,097,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,116,000 after buying an additional 7,784,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,909,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,255,000 after buying an additional 625,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,285,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,483,000 after buying an additional 2,770,539 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in AT&T by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 26,740,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,264,000 after buying an additional 1,129,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,545,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,774,000 after buying an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 41.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. AT&T had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.59 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

