Aspiriant LLC Sells 694 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 7,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 10,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 140.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.47 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $737.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post $8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Nomura set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

In other news, Director Albert Gore, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $8,984,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,574 shares in the company, valued at $57,189,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 13,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.37, for a total value of $1,801,038.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,844 shares of company stock worth $51,434,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

