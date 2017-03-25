Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Major Shareholder Sells $154,436,548.00 in Stock

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) major shareholder Energy Capital Partners Ii, Ll sold 11,031,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,436,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) opened at 13.50 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $489.97 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. Asante Solutions Inc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $15.19.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

