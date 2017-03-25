Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Major Shareholder Energy Capital Partners Ii, Ll Sells 11,031,182 Shares

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) major shareholder Energy Capital Partners Ii, Ll sold 11,031,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,436,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) opened at 13.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The firm’s market capitalization is $489.97 million. Asante Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

