Antero Resources Corp (AR) Bonds Drop 2.8% During Trading

An issue of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) bonds fell 2.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.625% coupon and is set to mature on June 1, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $99.06 and were trading at $100.48 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Antero Resources Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Antero Resources Corp from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Antero Resources Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources Corp in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.53.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) opened at 22.49 on Friday. Antero Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The company’s market capitalization is $7.08 billion.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources Corp news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $48,580,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,135,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corp by 88.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after buying an additional 501,188 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corp by 2,785.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources Corp

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; gathering and processing; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

