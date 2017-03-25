ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Receives $92.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut shares of ANSYS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

In other ANSYS news, VP Sheila S. Dinardo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $319,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Andrew Kocis sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $131,109.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,215.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,285 shares of company stock worth $1,370,720. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 134,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 158.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 48.6% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 441,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) opened at 105.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $81.41 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

