Analysts Set Semtech Co. (SMTC) PT at $41.60

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.
SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised shares of Semtech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) opened at 34.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.40. Semtech has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $140 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Semtech will post $1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $84,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Michael Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $240,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,374.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,101,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Semtech by 82.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company’s product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability. It designs, develops and markets a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, surveillance video, active cable transceiver and backplane products used in enterprise computing, industrial, communications and consumer applications.
