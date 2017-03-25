Analysts Set SCANA Co. (SCG) PT at $71.92

SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SCANA in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered SCANA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCG. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of SCANA during the second quarter valued at $919,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SCANA during the second quarter valued at $437,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SCANA by 44.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SCANA by 15.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SCANA by 16.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/analysts-set-scana-co-scg-pt-at-71-92.html.

Shares of SCANA (NYSE:SCG) opened at 66.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67. SCANA has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. SCANA had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SCANA will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This is a positive change from SCANA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. SCANA’s payout ratio is currently 57.79%.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity, and the purchase, sale and transportation of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina. It operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Retail Gas Marketing, Energy Marketing and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.