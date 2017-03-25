Analysts Set Primerica, Inc. (PRI) PT at $82.50

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $78.00 target price on shares of Primerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $95.00 target price on shares of Primerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) opened at 80.35 on Wednesday. Primerica has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. Primerica had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm earned $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post $5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

In related news, Director P George Benson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $40,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $409,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $778,280. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 498.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,217,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,593,000 after buying an additional 1,847,026 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 12.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,945,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,235,000 after buying an additional 443,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $24,345,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Primerica by 6,502.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 331,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $17,435,000.

About Primerica

Primerica Inc (Primerica) distributes financial products to middle-income households. The Company operates through three segments. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

