Analysts Set People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Price Target at $17.25

Shares of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of People's United Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of People's United Financial in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of People's United Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People's United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/analysts-set-peoples-united-financial-inc-pbct-price-target-at-17-25.html.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) opened at 18.04 on Wednesday. People's United Financial has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.83.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. People's United Financial had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that People's United Financial will post $0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other People's United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 149,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $2,885,326.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,382.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Hoyt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $1,889,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,840.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,768 shares of company stock worth $5,590,175. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in People's United Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 538,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in People's United Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in People's United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,250,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in People's United Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,279,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after buying an additional 74,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in People's United Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,785,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,799,000 after buying an additional 391,770 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc (People’s United) is the bank holding company for People’s United Bank, National Association (the Bank). The principal business of the Company is to provide, through the Bank and its subsidiaries, commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers.

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.