Analysts Set Enova International Inc (ENVA) Target Price at $12.31

Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENVA. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other news, VP John Higginson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $50,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Knighthead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,451,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) opened at 13.75 on Monday. Enova International has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $457.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Enova International had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business earned $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enova International will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc (Enova) is a provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, technology, and online platform and services. Enova has provided over four million customers around the globe access to more than $17 billion in loans and financing.

