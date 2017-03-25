Analysts Set CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Price Target at $89.17

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty Corp in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc raised shares of CoreSite Realty Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of CoreSite Realty Corp to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) opened at 88.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.66. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49.

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.67. CoreSite Realty Corp had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. CoreSite Realty Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.79%.

In other CoreSite Realty Corp news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 2,867 shares of CoreSite Realty Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $258,660.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 23,925 shares of CoreSite Realty Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $2,147,747.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,093 shares of company stock worth $6,318,845. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,679,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 330,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after buying an additional 74,775 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corp Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

