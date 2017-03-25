Analysts Expect P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 248 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) opened at 15.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.88.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post $1.10 EPS for the current year.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. It operates in the motor carrier segment. It operates as a truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in certain Canadian provinces.

