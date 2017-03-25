Analysts Anticipate Ashtead Group (ASHTY) to Post $1.23 EPS

Ashtead Group (NASDAQ:ASHTY) has received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Ashtead Group an industry rank of 173 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Ashtead Group (NASDAQ:ASHTY) opened at 82.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.48. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $87.66.

