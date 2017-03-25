Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in General Electric Company (GE)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric Company by 46.0% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric Company by 38.4% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at 29.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. General Electric Company has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.20.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. General Electric Company had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $33.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric Company will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. General Electric Company’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $31.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Bornstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.63 per share, with a total value of $148,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,269.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $4,719,608.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,842,090.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

