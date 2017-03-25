American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. Approximately 9,115,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the previous session’s volume of 1,957,880 shares.The stock last traded at $23.50 and had previously closed at $23.23.

Specifically, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 2,192,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $49,999,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

The firm’s market capitalization is $5.70 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company earned $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.7% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/american-homes-4-rent-amh-sees-large-volume-increase-after-insider-buying-activity.html.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.