Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VNBTrust National Association increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. VNBTrust National Association now owns 10,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 152,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.1% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 12,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 49.68 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm earned $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.5775 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.25 to $53.38 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.98 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $603,133.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marni M. Walden sold 32,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $1,610,119.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,553 shares of company stock worth $2,756,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

