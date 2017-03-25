Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Saturday. They presently have a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $970.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded down 0.54% on Friday, hitting $835.14. 2,105,682 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $847.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $816.83. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $672.66 and a 1-year high of $874.42. The company has a market cap of $577.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post $33.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,411,505,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,119,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,116.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 554,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,667,000 after buying an additional 508,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,302,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,958,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

