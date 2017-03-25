Alphabet’s (GOOG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report published on Saturday morning. They currently have a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $950.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $891.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $961.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded down 0.39% on Friday, hitting $814.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,006 shares. The firm has a market cap of $563.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $827.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $795.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $663.28 and a 52-week high of $853.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by $0.31. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business earned $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post $33.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.81, for a total transaction of $151,089.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sergey Brin sold 66,664 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.27, for a total value of $52,882,551.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,570 shares of company stock valued at $361,372,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

