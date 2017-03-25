Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pacific Crest

Pacific Crest reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. They currently have a $1,040.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a positive rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Vetr lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $906.58 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $966.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded down 0.54% on Friday, reaching $835.14. 2,105,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $577.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $847.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $816.83. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $672.66 and a 52-week high of $874.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post $33.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

