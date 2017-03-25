Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Sold by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Tarbox Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 835.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $847.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $816.83. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $672.66 and a 1-year high of $874.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post $33.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $909.92 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $950.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $965.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

