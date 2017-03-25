Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report published on Saturday morning. They currently have a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $950.00 to $925.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Vetr cut shares of Alphabet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $873.83 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $966.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded down 0.54% on Friday, hitting $835.14. 2,105,682 shares of the stock traded hands. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $672.66 and a 12-month high of $874.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $847.88 and a 200-day moving average of $816.83. The firm has a market cap of $577.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post $33.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/alphabet-inc-googl-rating-reiterated-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 33.9% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 293,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,318,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,715,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.