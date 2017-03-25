Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stake Raised by Edge Asset Management Inc.

Edge Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Edge Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $612,676,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 562,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,371,000 after buying an additional 491,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,030,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,625,000 after buying an additional 290,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,145,000 after buying an additional 285,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,471,000 after buying an additional 230,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 814.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $563.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $827.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $795.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $663.28 and a 12 month high of $853.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by $0.31. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm earned $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post $33.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stake Raised by Edge Asset Management Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/alphabet-inc-goog-stake-raised-by-edge-asset-management-inc.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $840.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Pacific Crest assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.57.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $34,859.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,999.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.81, for a total value of $151,089.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,570 shares of company stock valued at $361,372,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.