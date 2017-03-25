Allianz Asset Management AG Continues to Hold Position in Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Allianz Asset Management AG continued to hold its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,586 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG owned 0.15% of Zogenix worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 109,134 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, RA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 8.4% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after buying an additional 204,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) opened at 10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The firm’s market cap is $259.30 million. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZGNX. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders in requirement of treatment alternatives. The Company’s areas of focus are epilepsy and schizophrenia.

