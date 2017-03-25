Allianz Asset Management AG Buys Shares of 20,023 Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN)

Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Allianz Asset Management AG owned about 0.24% of Willdan Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLDN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter worth $227,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter worth $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) opened at 30.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.50 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.73. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.88%. Analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

In other Willdan Group news, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $969,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Tipermas sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $280,481.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,622.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government, primarily in California and New York. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services and Homeland Security Services.

