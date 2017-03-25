Alcoa Corp (AA) Debt Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) bonds rose 1.3% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.9% coupon and will mature on February 1, 2027. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $106.70. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Vetr upgraded Alcoa Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.98 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Alcoa Corp in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc downgraded Alcoa Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alcoa Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Alcoa Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) opened at 32.56 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock’s market cap is $6.00 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post $2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arconic Inc. sold 23,353,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $888,114,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,958,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,821,909.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $140,624.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,032.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Alcoa Corp by 2.2% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Alcoa Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa Corp by 29.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

