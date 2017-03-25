Albany International Corp. (AIN) Position Held by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,341 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Albany International Corp. worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Albany International Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Albany International Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albany International Corp. by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Albany International Corp. by 20.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Albany International Corp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) opened at 44.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.87. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77.

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million. Albany International Corp. had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albany International Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Albany International Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International Corp. is a textiles and materials processing company. The Company operates through two segments: Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). Its MC segment supplies permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, nonwovens, fiber cement and various other industrial applications.

