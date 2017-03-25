AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of AK Steel Holding from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AK Steel Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of AK Steel Holding in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of AK Steel Holding from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AK Steel Holding in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/ak-steel-holding-co-aks-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) opened at 7.16 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $2.25 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. AK Steel Holding has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. AK Steel Holding had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AK Steel Holding will post $0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in AK Steel Holding during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AK Steel Holding during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AK Steel Holding by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AK Steel Holding Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Holding Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel Holding Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.