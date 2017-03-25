Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Receives $149.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,517,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,766,000 after buying an additional 940,864 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $102,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,732,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,585,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,964,000 after buying an additional 626,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) opened at 134.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.41 and its 200 day moving average is $140.35. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post $6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 132.82%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

