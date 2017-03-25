Accenture Plc (ACN) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Accenture Plc in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a top pick rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Accenture Plc in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Accenture Plc in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture Plc from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture Plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) traded down 1.47% on Friday, hitting $118.98. 3,949,828 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Accenture Plc had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company earned $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post $5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Accenture Plc’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Accenture Plc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.85%.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $514,115.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc by 6.2% in the third quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc by 5.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc by 19.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc by 0.9% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture Plc

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

