17,859 Shares in Harman International Industries Inc (HAR) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harman International Industries Inc (NYSE:HAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Harman International Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harman International Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Harman International Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Harman International Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Harman International Industries by 422.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harman International Industries Inc (NYSE:HAR) opened at 111.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.88. Harman International Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Harman International Industries (NYSE:HAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.37. Harman International Industries had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business earned $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harman International Industries Inc will post $7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harman International Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Harman International Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Harman International Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Harman International Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harman International Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, EVP Herbert K. Parker sold 8,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $970,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,321.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harman International Industries Company Profile

Harman International Industries, Incorporated is engaged in the designing and engineering of connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers and enterprises, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions and connected services. The Company’s segments include Connected Car, Lifestyle Audio, Professional Solutions, Connected Services and Other.

