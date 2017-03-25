1,209,900 Shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,209,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,773,000. Fmr LLC owned 1.28% of Corporate Office Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 18,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) opened at 33.47 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. The firm’s market cap is $3.28 billion.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company earned $141.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post $0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2,749.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.50) on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $120,941.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $505,299.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. Its segments include Defense/Information Technology (IT) Locations; Regional Office; Operating Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

