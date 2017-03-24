Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.94.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) traded up 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,299 shares. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.96% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post $2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/zoetis-inc-zts-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $273,651,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 11,524.5% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $3,389,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.