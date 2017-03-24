Zoe's Kitchen Inc (ZOES) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) had its target price lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating on shares of Zoe's Kitchen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Zoe's Kitchen from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoe's Kitchen from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Zoe's Kitchen from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Zoe's Kitchen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.58.

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 119,480 shares of the stock were exchanged. Zoe's Kitchen has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $333.13 million, a PE ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company earned $62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.75 million. Zoe's Kitchen had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoe's Kitchen will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOES. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Zoe's Kitchen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zoe's Kitchen by 27.5% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoe's Kitchen by 12.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI boosted its position in Zoe's Kitchen by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Zoe's Kitchen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Zoe's Kitchen Company Profile

Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant concept serving a distinct menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes delivered with Southern hospitality. The Company has approximately 170 restaurants across over 20 states, including approximately three franchised locations. The Company’s menu offers meals made from scratch using produce, proteins and other ingredients that are predominantly preservative and additive-free, including its appetizers, soups, salads and kabobs.

