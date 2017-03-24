Zions Bancorporation Has $322,000 Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Zions Bancorporation held its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation’s holdings in Boeing were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) opened at 177.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.89 and its 200 day moving average is $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.08. Boeing Co has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $185.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.25 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 239.48% and a net margin of 5.18%. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post $9.30 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boeing to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boeing from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

In related news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 3,573 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $580,005.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 102,080 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.76, for a total value of $17,022,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,827 shares of company stock worth $34,170,203. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

