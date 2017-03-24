Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) opened at 120.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $133.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average is $115.07.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings will post $8.56 earnings per share for the current year.
ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc upgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $130.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.
In other Zimmer Biomet Holdings news, insider David C. Dvorak sold 1,040 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $126,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,077 shares in the company, valued at $35,768,585.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
About Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, formerly Zimmer Holdings, Inc, is engaged designing, manufacturing and marketing orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; spine, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.
