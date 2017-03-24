Zalando Se (ZLNDY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando Se (NASDAQ:ZLNDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Shares of Zalando Se (NASDAQ:ZLNDY) traded up 0.05% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 1,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion and a PE ratio of 79.96. Zalando Se has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $22.07.

