Zagg Inc (ZAGG) Position Reduced by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG decreased its stake in shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned 0.28% of Zagg worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 2.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 124,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 139,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) opened at 6.65 on Friday. Zagg Inc has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $188.27 million.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. The business earned $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. Zagg had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zagg Inc will post $0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zagg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price target on Zagg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) designs, produces and distributes professional product solutions for mobile devices, including screen protection (glass and film), keyboards for tablet computers and mobile devices, keyboard cases, earbuds, mobile power solutions, cables, and cases under the ZAGG and InvisibleShield brands.

