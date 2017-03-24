Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) has been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $36.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Under Armour an industry rank of 231 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “reduce” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Under Armour Inc (UA) Given $36.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/zacks-under-armour-inc-ua-given-36-00-consensus-price-target-by-analysts.html.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) traded up 5.28% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,662 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.26. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Horan Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 38.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $280,000.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.