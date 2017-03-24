Shares of TDK Corp (NASDAQ:TTDKY) have earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $86.96 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TDK Corp an industry rank of 48 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TDK Corp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/zacks-tdk-corp-ttdky-receives-consensus-rating-of-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of TDK Corp (NASDAQ:TTDKY) traded up 1.30% on Friday, reaching $64.55. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. TDK Corp has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.28.

TDK Corp Company Profile

TDK Corporation is an electronic component manufacturer. The Company’s segments include Passive Components, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Other. The Passive Components segment includes the capacitors business, consisting of ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, and film capacitors, and the inductive devices business with coils and other passive components, including piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices and sensors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TDK Corp (TTDKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.